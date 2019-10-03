Ozarks tonight: What we can’t see can be dangerous, too

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In this Ozarks tonight, Jenifer Abreu talks to Jeff Rook, chemical collection technician and Laurie Duncan, education outreach coordinator with the city’s Environmental Services about household chemicals and how to properly dispose of them.

Springfield has a Household Chemical Collection facility that is open year-round at no cost to citizens in Greene, Christian, Webster, Polk, and Dallas counties. However, an appointment is required for drop-off. This is so homeowners can be better educated on how to properly pack and dispose of the items they will be bringing and so that staff can be prepared to receive it, too.

You can schedule an appointment by calling 417-864-2000.

Rook says it’s funded through landfill fees and funds from Ozark Headwaters Recycling and Materials Management District-Waste District O.

Duncan says the facility helps protect the area’s water resources, air, and soil by keeping household hazardous waste out of our landfill and natural environment.

Items that can be dropped off at the household chemical collection facility include insecticides, lacquer, stain, varnish, bleach, lighter fluid, weed killer, motor oil, oven cleaner, various household cleaners.

Duncan says some homeowners can look for some “signal words” on a product to find out if it’s considered hazardous. Some examples are: danger, poison, warning, caution, reactive, corrosive, explosive, combustible, toxic, flammable.

Duncan says she receives a lot of calls about what to do with leftover paint. She says with latex paint, the best thing to do is to put kitty litter or sand in it so it can dry out. And then it’s safe to throw away in the trash. Oil-based paint, however, should be brought to the HCCC for proper disposal.

For more information or to schedule an appointment for drop-off at the HCCC, call 417-864-2000.

