LibraryCon is this Saturday at the Library Center!

Jenifer Abreu talked to Jessie East, the branch manager at the branch, and writers Cullen Bunn and Kevin Watkins, about the event and what fans can expect!

The event is free and takes place from 10 am until 4 pm on Saturday, Aug. 17.

The night before, Harry and The Potters will be performing at 7 pm

For more information, click here.