Ozarks Tonight: Veterans Appreciation Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Lebanon Area Veterans Memorial Board is hosting an event this Saturday for Veterans in the area. This is unique because it’s not celebrating a specific holiday or special occasion – it’s simply a day to honor Veterans.

It will take place on Saturday, June 29 from 10 am to 2 pm at the Cowan Civic Center in Lebanon.

Jenifer Abreu talked to Donna Mason, the president of the Lebanon Area Veterans Memorial Board about the event, how it came about, what those attending can expect and what it means to her to provide this opportunity for her community Veterans and their families to come together.

It will include family activities and lunch. Col. Eric Towns, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leonard Wood, will be the keynote speaker.

