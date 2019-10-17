Ozarks Tonight: Unwrapping Ancient Egypt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University is hosting a symposium this Saturday, Oct. 19 to “unwrap” Ancient Egypt.

It’s happening at Strong Hall from 9 am to 4 pm. It’s free and open to the public.

Jenifer Abreu talked to Dr. Julia Troche, an Egyptologist, and professor at MSU about the symposium.

It’s the second year for Unwrapping Ancient Egypt. It brings together about a dozen egyptologists who will be presenting research about Ancient Egypt and interconnectivity – how the past relates to the present. The day is set up in different sessions and those attending can go to all of the selected sessions.

A luncheon is being held, but it’s only open for teachers and it’s by invitation only.

Dr. Troche talked extensively about the importance of connecting researchers and faculty with teachers who are working with students K-12.

For more information, you can email Dr. Troche at juliatroche@missouristate.edu and check out the event online by clicking here.