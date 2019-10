SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Esports has been on the rise over the past few years and one of the games, in particular, is to blame, Fortrnite.

And on Sunday afternoon, Fortnite sent the gaming community into a frenzy after an end-of-the-season event. Fortnite ended its 10th season with massive destruction of the famous island that many online gamers battled on for two years now. After the explosion, the map and every person in the game at the time of the event warped into a black hole.