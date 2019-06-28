Ozarks Tonight: Taste the AgriCULTURE of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – The Ozarks South Central Tourism is hosting its first farm-to-table tasting tour fundraiser in the fall. 

Amazing Grazing Farm Tasting Tour will be on Saturday, September 14.

Area farms, farm-to-table restaurants, and growers will be featured in this self-guided tasting tour around the Ozarks. 

Jenifer Abreu talked to Kieve Garner, the executive director of Ozarks South Central Tourism, about this event, the importance of showcasing local farmers and the Agri-CULTURE of the Ozarks. 

For more info and to purchase tickets, click here.

