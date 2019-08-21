Breaking News
Ozarks Tonight: Taney County releases health priorities

The Taney County Health Department is releasing the results of its 2019 Health Assesment highlighting the county’s priorities for the next three years. 
Lisa Marshall, the director of the Taney County Health Department, says residents, community members, and city officials, all respond to the assessment with their biggest concerns.

Marshall said this year a record number of people participated in the assessment, more than 1,700. 

Their top priorities – mental health, obesity, child abuse, and neglect. 

Marshall says now, the health department and community partners will look at the results and come up with a plan to address those issues. 

The entire report is still in the works and will soon be available for the public on the Taney County Health Department’s website.

