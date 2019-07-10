Ozarks Tonight: Summer Counts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — Kids can lose up to 20 percent of their reading skills over the summer if they don’t continue reading. And that number is even bigger as you go up in grade levels.

Jenifer Abreu talked to Nancee Dahms-Stinson, the youth services coordinator for the Springfield Greene County Libraries about programs at the libraries to keep the momentum going and keep children learning through reading, audio books and other literary activities.

One program going on right now is called Universal Stories, and the theme is the 50th anniversary of the Moon Landing. Youth who complete 11 hours of reading can earn a book and other prizes.

Dahms-Stinson says reading over the summer break is not only beneficial for students, but also for teachers so there’s no catching up as they go back to school in the fall. She says, in fact, reading and other literacy activities in the summer even improves reading ability and overall performance.

In 2018, 12, 714 kids and teens participated in the Library’s Summer Reading Program. And they spent 128,844 hours spent reading.

302 parents responded to a survey about the program and 68 percent said it improved their child’s reading ability. 96 percent of parents said their child learned something new and were confident about what they learned.

