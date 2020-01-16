Ozarks Tonight: Springfield Street Choir gains popularity

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Springfield Street Choir is young, but their popularity is crescendoing.

On Tuesday, Digital Reporter Chris Six did a follow-up story about the choir and all of the significant events they have coming up.

Those significant events coming up this week are:

Thursday at the Springfield Art Museum at 7 p.m.

Saturday at The Mystery Hour taping at 7:30 p.m.

A fundraiser on Monday at Pizza Ranch at the mall

Founding Director Katie Kring says the past four months have been fantastic.

“You know the thing where you fall on a snowy hill, and then you roll down and then at some point you just have a giant snowball with head and legs standing up? That’s kind of where we’re at right now,” says Kring.

Before this week, the choir has performed at many spots around Springfield. Katie says the community is loving the group.

“We’ve had some great opportunities to perform in places where our people walk in and get a standing ovation. Where we’ve just had such great reception to what we’re doing and people are so excited to see our friends when we sing,” says Kring.