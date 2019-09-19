Ozarks Tonight: Smash The Cycle

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Every day 9,000 children are reported as abused or neglected in the U.S. Half a million kids are in foster care or institutions right now. And every day across the nation three children die from abuse, that’s according to CASA of Southwest Missouri.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. They are volunteers and they do exactly that – advocate for children and their well being. In Greene County, 900 children are in foster care right now. And there’s a shortage of foster homes. A CASA’s job is to help find safe, permanent homes for children in foster care and help prevent future abuse.

Jenifer Abreu talked to Daniel Ogunyemi, volunteer coordinator at CASA, and to Jake Arehart, director of marketing at Volt Credit Union.

Volt is the sponsor for an upcoming fundraising event for CASA on Sept. 28. It’s called Smash the Cycle, it’s a video game tournament & community game day. It’s happening at the eFactory from 10 am until 4 pm on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Ogunyemi says you can this is a family-friendly activity like board games and retro games. You don’t need to sign up to participate in these activities. But you do have to sign up to compete for the Smash Tournament.

An entry fee does apply to competitive Smash players, but everyone else is invited to donate to CASA>

The money raised goes directly to CASA.

For more information, click here.