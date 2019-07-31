Ozarks Tonight: Shopping with a song

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A group of about 40 women from the Springfield metro area is making their voices heard, literally, across the globe.

The Springfield Metro Chorus is an acapella group performing at local events and competing at national and international competitions, bringing home several medals. They once placed 18th in an international competition.

On Aug. 10, the group is holding a fundraiser, it’s called Shopping with a Song, where several vendors will be selling their crafts. And of course, there will be music.

Jenifer Abreu sat down with two lead singers, Tonia Murph, and Suzie Waltke, about the Chorus, their experience, and the upcoming event.

