Ozarks Tonight: Reinvesting in the Justice System

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – Missouri has the eighth highest incarceration rate in the country and the fastest growing incarceration rate for women.

That’s why the Missouri Department of Corrections is changing the way it works with individuals just getting out of prison to help them transition back into the community and don’t go back into the system.

Jenifer Abreu talks to Tiffany Lomosi, Regional Administrator for the Missouri Department of Corrections, about how the Justice Reinvestment Initiative which went into effect in June.

Lomosi explains how it works, what’s different about it. and who pays for it.

More on the Justice Reinvestment Initiative here.

You can LISTEN to a longer version of this interview here.

