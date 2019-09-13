Ozarks FOX

Ozarks Tonight: Prioritizing the Fight Against Cancer

Mo. — Hundreds of patients, survivors and volunteers were in Washington D.C. earlier this week talking to Congress members urging them to make the fight against cancer a top priority in the United States.

Lisa Wilfong, a Branson resident, is the Missouri Lead Volunteer with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.  

Wilfong said the group from Missouri, about eight people, visited with Senator Josh Hawley, Senator Roy Blunt, and Congressman Billy Long while in D.C.

She said Senator Hawley is supportive of a bill covering colorectal cancer screenings under Medicare.

Wilfong said Senator Roy Blunt personally called a member of her team to say $2 billion in research funding for cancer research would be approved.

Another push of the ACS Cancer Action Network is legislation covering tobacco – the Stopping Appealing Flavors in E-Cigarettes for Kids Act.

For more on the ACS Cancer Action Network and what they are up to, click here.

For more on the American Cancer Society, click here.

