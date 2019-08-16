Breaking News
Ozarks Tonight: Ozarks Native Wins World Cup with USA Roller Derby

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The World Roller games we held in July in Barcelona, Spain and the Men’s USA Roller Derby team took home the world cup.

Ozarks native and Missouri State University graduate David Boaz was one of 11 across the country selected to skate for the team. 

He talked to Heather Lewis about how this was Team USA’s first appearance in the world cup, and what the men’s win means for the sport in America. 

