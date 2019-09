NIGERIA (FOX) -- Nigerian police say more than 300 men and boys have been rescued from a building thought to be an Islamic school where they were held against their will, sexually abused, starved and tortured.

Children as young as 5 were among those rescued in the northern city of Kaduna. Reuters reported that most of the victims seen by a reporter were children, some in their late teens. One boy, holding a police officer’s hand as he wobbled unsteadily, had visible sores on his back, possibly the result of whipping.