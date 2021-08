JEFFERSON CITY, MO. -- A Missouri prosecutor is asking a judge to exonerate a man who's been in prison for more than 40 years after a new law went into effect over the weekend that will allow attorneys to ask a judge to reverse a case.

Two days after Senate Bill 53 went into effect, dozens of demonstrators from across the state and even the country rallied outside of the Missouri Capitol Monday demanding justice for Lamar Johnson and Kevin Strickland.