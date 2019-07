SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There’s new leadership at the United Way of the Ozarks, but it’s a familiar face.

Former Springfield City Manager, Greg Burris, has been involved in the United Way for quite some time; most recently as Executive in Residence and Executive Director of the Give 5 program.

Burris will take over as President and CEO in August. He explained his vision and gave details on the new Loaned Executive Program within the organization.