Tn. (FOX) -- A 22-year-old University of Mississippi student from Texas charged in the killing of a female Ole Miss student was taken into custody Monday at a gas station in Tennessee, where he was reportedly found with clothing that appeared to have blood on it -- but the suspect's father still maintains his son is innocent.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department said Brandon Theesfeld of Fort Worth, Texas was booked into the Lafayette County Jail on Monday and charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Alexandria "Ally" Kostial.