Ozarks Tonight: MOSWITCH Erases Stigma of Food Insecurity

MONETT, Mo. — A new summer feeding program kicked off this week in Southwest Missouri. MOSWITCH is focused on food insecurity within the Monett and Pierce City School districts.

Lawrence County has 57% of the population below 130% of the national poverty threshold. In Barry County sits at 65%, according to Shawn Hayden, co-founder of MOSWITCH.

To help erase the stigma attached to food insecurity, MOSWITCH has partnered with a local food truck to provide meals to kids ages 1-18. Hayden and co-founder Alex Severs talked to Heather Lewis about the new approach.