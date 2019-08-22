Ozarks Tonight: Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America

Springfield, MO — Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is holding a public meeting Thursday for people interested in learning about the organization and volunteer opportunities with the group.

Jean Knapp, lead for the Springfield chapter, and Judith Peavey, the events committee member, talked to Jenifer Abreu about what the group is about and what they stand for.

“Since we are non-partisan, we look at the issue as an issue that we should all be concerned about, no matter what political affiliation,” said Knapp. “And we want gun owners, people of all political persuasions to join together to fight gun violence.”

“One of the things that are misleading, people think we are all about taking away the Second Amendment and we are not,” said Peavey. “We are about gun safety, closing deadly loopholes, supporting reasonable limits on where, when, and how loaded guns are carried, and creating enforceable laws that address gun trafficking and fraudulent purchasing to keep illegal guns off the streets.”

The open meeting is Thursday, August 22 at 6:30 at the Schweitzer Brentwood Library.

