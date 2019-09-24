Ozarks Tonight: Metabolism

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whether you are trying to lose weight, or training at the gym, or have even just been interested in health in general, you have heard about metabolism and how it slows down as you age, and maybe even heard that a fast metabolism is better.

Jenifer Abreu talked to Adam Wright, a health coach, about metabolism and his 21-day metabolism reset.

Wright says while the speed of your metabolism does play a role, its efficiency is much more important.

He said “optimized metabolism” is having a metabolism that can go back and forth between different fuel substrates (glucose, fat, ketones, & protein) without compromising weight, body fat percentage, energy, strength or health. Another term for this is “metabolic flexibility”.

Wright is doing what he calls a 21-day reset and coaching other people through it.

In his reset, he addresses movement, carbs, fats, proteins, exercise, stress, recovery, food journaling, hydration, play, sunlight, supplement.

He says there are general guidelines everyone must follow regularly to reach and maintain optimal health but it is also very personal. The secret is in finding the right balance for you at all times without damaging your health, feeling tired, gaining weight, and losing mental focus.

Wright also suggests picking a 21-day period with no special events that might throw you off like a vacation, wedding, birthday or other work-related issues that might make it difficult to continue on track uninterrupted.

