Tx. (FOX) -- Measles outbreaks could be more commonplace in Texas communities as an increasing number of children in the state show up to school unvaccinated, a new study claims.

The study, based on a computer simulation by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health, shows that "an additional 5 percent decrease in vaccination rates, which have been on a downward trend since 2003, would increase the size of a potential measles outbreak by up to 4,000 percent in some [Texas] communities,” researchers said in a news release regarding the findings, which were published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.