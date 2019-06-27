Ozarks Tonight: McDonald County was once its own territory

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — In this Ozarks Tonight, Jenifer Abreu talks to Kaitlyn McConnell, author of Ozarks Alive, about her latest article – “That time McDonald County seceded from Missouri.”

It all started in 1961 when, for whatever reason, McDonald County and its tourist attractions were not going to be printed on a map being created by the State Highway Department.

Residents in McDonald County didn’t like that very much, in fact, they disliked it so much they thought they could do their own thing and secede from the state.

McConnell explains more on what happened next, a battle that – at least for a while – ended the whole thing, the “visas” that were issued to visitors and even “border guards” to enforce the new rules who became some type of celebrities, too.

Watch the whole conversation above.

Read the full article here.