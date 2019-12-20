Ozarks Tonight: Low-Carb Treats

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With the holidays right around the corner lots of get-togethers, dinners, and parties to attend, there might be lots of treat to eat, and you might even be asked to bring something to the potluck.

Well, Adam Wright with Wright Fitness and Nutrition has some ideas for low-carb treats.

He brought in protein cookies, cassava flour cookies, dark chocolate treats with macadamia, low-carb cookie dough and a version of Peppermint thin mint.

“You still have to watch the overall calories of these things,” he said. “But they are so delicious that one bite or one serving you won’t be wanting a whole lot more because it will satiate you.”

And that is because they are higher in fat, Wright says, which keeps you full longer.

“One of the reasons why cookies are high carb is because of the grains that people make them with and the sugars. So, I use either almond flour, coconut flour, cassava flour, Stevia, and try to use dark chocolate chips so it’s less sugar more chocolate,” Wright said.

Wright recommends almond flour, coconut flour, cassava flour as a substitute for anything that you bake to make it low-carb.

He says eating more fats, healthy fats that is will keep you from eating too much.

“The fat content in food is what satiates you, but if it’s empty calories, you don’t get any nutrients or protein so you’re still hungry,” he said. For more on how to follow a low-carb diet and how it’s beneficial, watch the interview below and check out Wright Fitness and Nutrition here. https://www.facebook.com/wrightfitnessandnutrition/