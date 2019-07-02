Ozarks Tonight: Lawmakers Push to Ban Inclined Baby Sleepers

Lawmakers have recently introduced bills that would ban infant sleeping devices with an incline greater than 10 degrees. This comes after Fisher-Price recalled more than four million of its Rock ‘N Play sleepers, which were linked to more than 30 infant deaths.

Dr. Laura Waters, a pediatrician with Mercy Hospital, weighs in on the American Academy of Pediatric’s stance on this issue.

“Our biggest concern is that about 3,500 children die every year from unsafe sleep practices, whether it be due to SIDS or suffocation,” Dr. Waters said.

She also has advice for parents on what they should and shouldn’t be doing to help their babies fall asleep.