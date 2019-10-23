Ozarks Tonight: It’s All Downtown

SPRINGFIELD, MO. — Downtown Springfield is gearing up for one of its busiest times of the year.
We learn more about events planned in Center City for the next few months from the Executive Director of the Downtown Springfield Association.
by: David OliverPosted: / Updated:
SPRINGFIELD, MO. — Downtown Springfield is gearing up for one of its busiest times of the year.
We learn more about events planned in Center City for the next few months from the Executive Director of the Downtown Springfield Association.