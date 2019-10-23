Ozarks Tonight: It’s All Downtown

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - It's estimated more than 1.7 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the country in 2019. That number includes more than 32,000 new cases in the state of Missouri. That's according to a study published by the American Cancer Society.

One specific branch of the organization believes change starts with regular people. American Cancer Society - Cancer Action Network says the following: "If we are to succeed in our mission to end suffering and death from cancer, it won't just happen in the doctor's office or research lab. This movement must start at the statehouse and in Congress. And, it will be led by volunteers ... regular people whose lives have been impacted by cancer - rallying together to demand change from their elected officials."