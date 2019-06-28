Ozarks Tonight: Hydration Stations Keeping Kids Healthy at School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It has already been a busy summer for The Skaggs Foundation, which aims to improve health and wellness in Taney and Stone counties. Hydration stations have been installed in eight districts within those counties, according to Director of Community Relations Melinda Honey.

“When other districts were seeing spikes in flu and cold, they weren’t seeing it,” Honey said.

Honey also talked about ‘Feel Better Baby Kits’ the Skaggs Foundation is providing to expectant parents to help keep them out of the emergency room, therefore, saving money. Also, a donation has been bequest to the foundation by a Branson businessman.