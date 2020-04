SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Executive director of Child Advocacy Center Linda Saturno provides a safe and friendly environment for children of child abuse and neglect during the stay at home order.

Everyone in the facility is practicing and taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and are still open to help and protect children.

For more information call (417) 831-2327 or visit www.childadvocacycenter.org for tips and activities for kids to occupy during this time.