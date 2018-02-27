Ozarks Tonight: House Republicans Investigate Governor Greitens’ Indictment

by: Brian Calfano

In a special edition of Ozarks Tonight: KOLR10 Political Analyst, Dr. Brian Calfano, joins us now to talk more about the timing of the house investigation.

Brian, lots of moving parts in all of this, what will decide the tempo for house investigators.

I think it comes down to how long it takes house investigators to come to one mind about whether the evidence against the governor can be overcome in court.

And, as the News-Leader’s Jefferson City Reporter Will Schmitt pointed told me tonight, the Missouri Republican party is not of one political mind on the matter.

“So a little bit of a disconnect between those 12 and what the leadership wants to do?” Calfano asked.

“Yeah, it’s always a challenge to want to paint republicans and democrats as on faction or another but there are differences of opinions within the caucus,” Schmitt said. “And I think this pretty clearly shows that leadership wants this to play out through due process and an orderly process and there are also some on the caucus who are saying it doesn’t matter where this investigation goes or rather where the indictment investigation goes, he has to step down this is a distraction. He cannot lead. And that’s kind of where they’re coming from.”

Above all, House Republican leaders don’t want to blow this by either going too hard on the governor too early and alienating core Republican voters or stalling the investigation too long and allowing Democrats, including Claire McCaskill to blast them as covering up for a male politician’s alleged criminal actions against a female victim.

It’s really a minefield of optics for GOP leaders to navigate. 

