Ozarks Tonight: Hispanic Heritage – Appropriation vs. Appreciation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hispanic Heritage Month is observed in the United States every year from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

According to the Library of Congress, the goal is to celebrate the histories, cultures, and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central, and South America.

It started in 1968, as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and then it was expanded to a whole month by President Ronald Reagan in 1988.

Now, universities, originations, and cities celebrate it across the nation. Missouri State University is having several events throughout the month.

Jenifer Abreu talked to Dr. Judith Martinez, assistant professor at MSU, and Joanna Mendez, a study away advisor who was on the committee helping plan Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations at MSU.