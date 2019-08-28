Ozarks Tonight: Helping women get on boards, commissions

Springfield, MO — A record number of women ran for office last November and won. And while that’s a victory for women and the country, at the local and state levels, women are still underrepresented in public office, specifically appointed positions, that includes boards and commissions.

That’s why the Women’s Foundation created the Appointments Project making a point to encourage women to take these roles in their communities and coach them through the process.

According to the Women’s Foundation, women on civic boards and commissions help improve effectiveness, boost public trust and improve the lives of residents. In one study, the Women’s Foundation found that some of the reasons why women weren’t serving in these positions were because they weren’t asked or they didn’t feel qualified.

Wendy Doyle, the president and CEO of the Women’s Foundation was in Springfield Tuesday for a meeting about the Appointments Project wit Mayor Ken McClure, Rosie, and the efactory.

Doyle says “the Appointments Project has placed more than 110 women on state and local boards and commissions” including in Springfield.

The latest: Paige Oxendine was appointed to the Springfield-Branson National Airport Board. Mary Bozarth and Joy Martin were both appointed to the Greene County Domestic Violence shelter board.

According to the Women’s Foundation, women on civic boards and commissions in Kansas City have increased from 33 percent to 42 percent in three years.

