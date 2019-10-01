Ozarks Tonight: Healthcare in the US, UK, and France

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The cost and quality of healthcare in the U.S. is an ongoing conversation in our country whether that’s at the dinner table, the stage during Presidential debates or in Congress.



Universal healthcare, Medicare for All, the Affordable Care Act are always discussed.



Those are complex topics, and one professor at MSU and his students are trying to gather as much information as possible, including examples from other countries to understand healthcare better and possibly come up with some ideas for a solution.



Dr. Michael Merrigan recently spent five days in London and five days in Paris with a few students, including Abbie Pinnegar.

In a conversation with Jenifer Abreu, they discussed what the trip was like and what they learned.

Here are some of their findings, as written by Dr. Merrigan.

“According to the Commonwealth Fund and several other reputable research organizations, the U.K. and France have some of the highest quality healthcare at the lowest cost when compared with other industrialized nations. Ranking at the bottom, in both low quality and high cost, is the U.S.”

Dr. Merrigan and Abbie explained that the cost of a public university is much lower, but in return, the salary of a doctor is also a lot lower than that of doctors in the U.S.

He says tuition is 9,000 pounds per year, which comes out to be about $12-13,000. Students start medical school right out of high school, and after four years there they begin a 3-5 year residency.

Dr. Merrigan writes “most family physicians earn around 85,000 to 95,000 pounds a year.”

When it comes to universal healthcare, although most people seem pleased with it, and can see a primary physician almost right away, Dr. Merrigan says when it comes to specialized treatment, a knee surgery, for example, the wait may be months long. This is where private insurance companies are trying to come in. Some people, those who can afford it, are opting to pay private insurance separately so that certain procedures or special visits happen quickly and they don’t have to wait in line. The downside of this, however, Abbie explains is low-income families, who can’t afford their own insurance rely on the government’s healthcare system and often wait months in line for a procedure or treatment.

In his summary, Dr. Merrigan says their biggest take away was that when it comes to health care in the U.K. and in France, in comparison to the U.S., “both have significant tradeoffs and there is no one size fits all prescription that we can readily adopt here.”

Dr. Merrigan plans to go to Berlin in May of 2021 to continue this research with his students.