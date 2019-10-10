Ozarks Tonight: Friends of the Library Book Sale

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale is being held Wednesday through Sunday, Oct. 16 – 20 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

At the book sale, people can find bargain-priced, like-new books, DVDs, CDs, vinyl records, games, and puzzles.

It all starts on Tuesday, Oct. 15 with The Friends Night Preview Sale from 5-8 p.m. It’s $5 to get in for non-Friends members.

Regular sale hours Wednesday through Friday, Oct. 16-18, are 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

As if those bargain prices weren’t enough, on Saturday, you can enjoy Half-Price Day from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

And on Sunday, from 1-5 pm, it’s Bag Day, where you take home everything you can jam into a sack for only $1, or $5 per bag from Better Books.

Proceeds from the fall and spring Friends Book Sales benefit the Springfield-Greene County Library District.

Parking is free, and Friends accept cash or checks only.

This is the big fall event that families with young children, teachers and student teachers, and movie and music lovers wait for. And with the holidays ahead, it’s a great time to pick up gifts for everyone from fiction and history lovers to Katheleen O’Dell, Community Relations Director with the Springfield-Greene County Library says it’s the perfect event for collectors, fans, or just readers.

She says unusual items in this Fall sale includes collectibles including books signed by President Jimmy Carter and Walter Cronkite; “Reports of the Committees of the Senate of the U.S. for the Second Session Congress 1871-72 (Ku Klux Klan Conspiracy) two volumes; over 100 role-playing and gaming books including Dungeons & Dragons; a huge collection of vintage and current Max Brand Westerns; and a large selection of LP vinyl records.

For details, call 417-850-1999.