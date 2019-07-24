Ozarks Tonight: Fletch App – Tracking Students’ Safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — It’s summer now, but soon kids will be going back to school and safety is always a concern for parents and staff.

We have all heard stories of things like students getting on the wrong bus, getting off at the wrong stop, children hiding or falling asleep on the bus and bus drivers don’t see them or fail to inspect.

One app, that was partially developed here in Springfield at the efactory, promises to address that safety concern among others.

It’s called Fletch and it uses Bluetooth technology to solve these problems and help prevent these situations from happening.

Marquett Burton, the creator of Fletch, says the app provides “real-time verification that students have boarded a school bus” and can also be used in the classroom. Both teachers and parents can track students.



He says it respects privacy being Bluetooth based – only tracks a device within a certain distance and during certain hours.

Fletch is about to be launched in a large school district in the Midwest, which Burton didn’t want to disclose just yet.

Watch the interview above for more details.