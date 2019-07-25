Ozarks Tonight: Finding Hope in Loss & Grief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — Losing a loved one is never easy, and sometimes, professional help can help someone going through grief.

Jenifer Abreu talked to Emily Givens, the executive director, and Nannette Thomas, program coordinator, at Lost & Found Grief Center about the agency, its mission and how it helps people through one of the most difficult times in their lives – finding hope in loss and grief through counseling and support groups.

Lost & Found Grief Center recently received a $100,000 grant from Mid-America Transplant Foundation, which Givens says will help keep the doors open.

According to the center, about 350 people attend grief support groups there.

To learn more, watch the interview above.

For more information, call 417-865-9998 or visit www.lostandfoundozarks.com.