Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Ozarks FOX

Ozarks Tonight: Finding Hope in Loss & Grief

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — Losing a loved one is never easy, and sometimes, professional help can help someone going through grief. 

Jenifer Abreu talked to Emily Givens, the executive director, and Nannette Thomas, program coordinator, at Lost & Found Grief Center about the agency, its mission and how it helps people through one of the most difficult times in their lives – finding hope in loss and grief through counseling and support groups. 

Lost & Found Grief Center recently received a $100,000 grant from Mid-America Transplant Foundation, which Givens says will help keep the doors open.

According to the center, about 350 people attend grief support groups there.

To learn more, watch the interview above. 

For more information, call 417-865-9998 or visit www.lostandfoundozarks.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

Kolr 10 podcast

Kolr 10 podcast

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now