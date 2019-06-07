Ozarks Tonight: Every Youth Counts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A youth homelessness report is coming out next week.

Jenifer Abreu talked to Michelle Hethcoat, special project coordinator with the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, about how the information in this report is gathered, how it’s used and why it’s important.

The goal is to gather information that will help local organizations better serve homeless youth and reach them as early as possible.

The report is spearheaded and will be presented by The Homeless Youth Task Force and the Phoenix Youth Action Board, which is comprised of youth who were directly impacted by homelessness. Hethcoat says having the youth be a part of this conversation is beneficial to their process.

“They really show you that they are ordinary teenagers and young adults who unfortunately were failed by the system of care in place, in many cases their families of origin failed them, their extended families failed them, and frankly so did the systems we have in place to try to support children at risk,” Hethcoat said.

The 2019 High Risk and Homeless Youth Report will be released on June 14 at Pagination Bookshop, 1150 E. Walnut from 6:30 to 8:00 P.M. followed by a Community Conversation about youth homelessness in our community with members of the Phoenix Youth Action Board.

You can find the Event on Facebook here.