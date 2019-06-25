Ozarks Tonight: Empowering women entrepreneurs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Women’s Conference 2019: Educate, Empower Entrepreneurs will be held on Thursday, August 22.

This is an initiative by SCORE, a mentor group for entrepreneurs under the Small Business Administration. The conference is also sponsored by several other organizations including the Springfield-Greene County Library, Rosie, and Minority in Business.

Jenifer Abreu talked to Stacy Duncan, the network marketing chair for E3. She is a volunteer with SCORE. Duncan is a business owner herself and shared some of her experience as an entrepreneur, how resources have helped her career and how other women can benefit from this conference, which will include networking opportunities, a keynote speaker, workshop and other sessions.

Duncan says the goal is to equip women entrepreneurs with local and area resources to make their vision a reality.

Early-bird registration ends on June 30. It’s $75 or $55 for students.

After July 1, the registration fee is $85 or $65 for students.

To register and to find out more, click here.