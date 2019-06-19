Ozarks Tonight : Eating disorders can’t afford to wait

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Eating disorders can’t afford to wait. That’s this year’s theme for a movement by and for those affected by an eating disorder, their families and the healthcare professionals who support them.

World Eating Disorder Action Day was June 2. To highlighting those efforts locally, Jenifer Abreu talked to Dr. Jennifer Copeland, a licensed psychologist at The Ozark Center in Joplin, working at its Reconnect Eating Disorders Clinic.

The Reconnect Clinic opened in 2018 and is the first and only clinic in the region focused on the treatment of food disorders.

The clinic specializes in the treatment of anorexia, bulimia, binge-eating, avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder, and co-occurring conditions, such as anxiety, mood disorders, substance use, self-harm, and body dysmorphic disorder.

