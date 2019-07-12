Breaking News
Ozarks Tonight: Drury Revamps Curriculum, Forbes Takes Notice

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Drury University is taking a new approach to a college education. According to Forbes Magazine, that approach is expected to pay off. Forbes recently put the spotlight on Drury’s Fusion Plan as a top strategy for small, private colleges across the country to regain enrollment.

“Drury is unique in that in the past three years, our enrollment has increased 15%,” Provost, Dr. Beth Harville said.

Dr. Harville and Dr. Saundra Weddle explain what makes the Your Drury Fusion program so unique and how students will be better prepared for their careers because of it.

