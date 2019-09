SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Every day 9,000 children are reported as abused or neglected in the U.S. Half a million kids are in foster care or institutions right now. And every day across the nation three children die from abuse, that's according to CASA of Southwest Missouri.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. They are volunteers and they do exactly that - advocate for children and their well being. In Greene County, 900 children are in foster care right now. And there's a shortage of foster homes. A CASA's job is to help find safe, permanent homes for children in foster care and help prevent future abuse.