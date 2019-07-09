Breaking News
Ozarks Tonight: Doctors Note For Marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As of July 4th, Missouri’s medical marijuana program registry in now open. That means the state is accepting applications for medical marijuana identification cards.

In order for Missouri to get one, they must have a certification letter from a licensed physician in the state. Springfield’s two hospital systems, Mercy and CoxHealth, recently said they will not be seeing patients for medical cannabis certifications.

Which doctors are willing to do medical marijuana certifications? Gregory Holman, a journalist with the Springfield News-Leader, has done extensive research on Missouri’s transition to a medical marijuana state. He talked to Heather Lewis about his findings, so far. 

