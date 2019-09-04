Ozarks Tonight: Dish to dirt

Mo. — It’s September and Fall is right around the corner – which means beautiful trees, which also means those leaves will be falling.

In the state in Missouri, it is illegal to put yard waste into your trash can. And that includes everything like those leaves – grass clippings, tree branches, and dead plants and anything else from your garden and yard.

The City of Springfield has some ways you can dispose of all that.

Jenifer Abreu talked to Erick Roberts, superintendent of solid waste, and Ashley Krug, market development coordinator, with Environmental Services about how homeowners can recycle their yard waste.

You can drop off yard waste, fallen tree branches, and limbs at the yard Waste Recycling Center. Roberts said small quantities of material can be taken to any of the city’s recycling centers, up to two bags. Larger amounts can be taken to the Yard Waste Recycling Center. The facility is funded by fees and product sales generated through the Integrated Solid Waste Management System.

Roberts said all the organic waste is turned into compost or mulch, which then can go right back to people’s yards and gardens.

It’s important to keep things that decompose easily off the landfill to save that space for materials that do not decompose as easily.

Home composting is another way homeowners can repurpose food waste and keep it off landfills.

The Environment Services first round of home composting sessions, Dish to Dirt, had about 200 participants in the Spring. A Fall session begins on Sept. 19 and it is free to attend.

To sign up