Ozarks Tonight: COVID Cases in Taney County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In the heart of Taney County is Branson; a popular tourist destination for families. Recently though, there has been a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Taney County Health Director, Lisa Marshall, said as of Wednesday, July 1, there have been 68 confirmed cases in the county, 25 recoveries, and two deaths. Out of the confirmed cases, 41 are active.

“We have seen some exposures here in our community from travelers or visitors from other areas that did have symptoms and maybe didn’t realize it then went home and later tested positive,” Marshall said.

Marshall credits local businesses for taking extra precautions to keep staff and guests safe. She also talked about the strategies the health department is using to inform the public, including taking to Facebook live for immediate updates.

“We realize that life does goes on, however, we do want people to be aware of their environment and what’s around us and enter into our community safely,” Marshall said.

This week, the Missouri National Guard also tested 900 residents. Those results will be available in about a week. Marshall said it’ll give the health department a better understanding of how prevalent the virus currently is in the county.

The health department also urges residents and guests to wear a mask in public.

“Our board did pass a resolution, so it was a resolution pronouncing the importance of wearing face coverings in indoor public spaces,” Marshall said. “Our board feels like that is something that is incredibly important in slowing the spread.”

Marshall said the health department is continuing down the path of education and pushing the science behind it.