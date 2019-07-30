Ozarks Tonight: Convoy of Hope CEO Discusses New Book

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Since 1994, Convoy of Hope has served more than 115 million people throughout the world. Its founder said that was all made possible by having disruptive compassion.

CEO of Convoy of Hope, Hal Donaldson, joined Heather Lewis to discuss his new book, Disruptive Compassion: Becoming the Revolutionary You Were Born To Be.

Donaldson described his journey, which helped him start Convoy of Hope, and how each person can have an impact in making the world a better place.