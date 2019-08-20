Ozarks Tonight: Celebrate the arts, support poverty relief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — A huge music festival in Springfield this week is helping raise money for organizations fighting poverty in the Ozarks.

You may have heard of Queen City Shout celebrating the arts while supporting poverty relief. Live music, films, and art shows start this Wednesday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 25.

The festival benefits the Community Band Room, Community Partnership of the Ozarks, Great Circle, Harmony House, Isabel’s House, The Kitchen, OACAC, and Victory Mission.

This is the ninth annual Queen City Shout.

Eddie Gumucio, the founder and organizer of Queen City Shout, talked to Jenifer Abreu about what people can expect this week and the history of the festival. It all started with a concert in a bookshop that has now evolved to a weekend festival bringing in local artists but also artists from around the country.

To look at the schedule and to purchase tickets, click here.