Ozarks Tonight: Burrell Behavioral Health talks about easing anxiety during pandemic

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. -- The governor's special session to address violent crime cleared a hurdle Tuesday after five of the provisions passed the House.

It's now the Senates turn to take up the five pieces of legislation but one of the items on Gov. Parson's list will not move forward. The bill containing juvenile certification is now dead. This legislation could have mandated hearings on whether juveniles charged with certain weapons crimes should be tried as adults. The measure passed out of committee last week but was never heard on the House floor.