Ozarks Tonight: Breaking Down New Missouri Laws

Mo. — More than 40 bills were signed by Governor Mike Parson this year. One of those was Hailey’s Law, which updates the Amber Alert system, reducing the amount of time it takes to send out an alert and requires the board meet once a year to discuss changes for the system.

Jenifer Abreu sat down with Madison Hever who talked about how both sides of the aisles are responding to these new laws.

Other laws that went into effect include one that reduces prison sentences for non-violent crimes; another that will allow the Department of Revenue to revoke your license if it’s determined you were negligent in hitting a worker in a work zone or a first responder; some licensing fees increased for driver’s licenses, operator’s licenses and vehicle title transfers.

There are a couple of laws that did not go into effect due to ongoing court cases. Those include the ban on abortions at or after eight weeks of pregnancy and the law that would limit local government from making their own rules against big industrial farms (CAFO’s).