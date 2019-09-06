Ozarks Tonight: Amazon fires could cause irreversible damage (Part 2)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — We continue our conversation on the Amazon fires on Ozarks Tonight and why it’s relevant to all of us regardless of where you live.

This week, new reports show that about 2,000 new fires have started in the Amazon despite the Brazilian government’s ban or burning in the rainforest.

Jenifer Abreu talked to Doctor Kevin Jansen, associate professor of biology at Drury University.

Dr. Jansen explains how these fires keep spreading even though the Amazon is wet and humid. He says fires on a small scale in the area are normal and beneficial to biodiversity there, but unbalanced large-scale fires can cause irreversible damage.

Dr. Jansen says the Amazon is really not the “lungs of the earth” and explains why that’s a misconception.

