Ozarks see heavy rains and highwaters

OZARKS, Mo. — In Springfield, the roads are slick which could make morning travel difficult on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Low-water crossings closed east of Springfield due to flooding.
Here are some other places that are seeing some high-waters:
- Wright County
- Route Z North/Southbound
- Route E North/Southbound
- Ozark County
- Route T East/Westbound
Check MoDot traveler’s map for the latest on road closures. If you see standing water, never drive through it!
Flooding is also a concern in Taney and Christian County as a flash flood warning is in effect until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
The National Weather Service In Springfield Has Issued a Flash Flood Warning for:
- Southeastern Christian County In Southwestern Missouri
- Northwestern Taney County In Southwestern Missouri
At 10 a.m. Doppler Radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain.
Here are some locations that will experience flooding:
- Merriam Woods
- Sparta
- Highlandville
- Rockaway Beach
- Bull Creek
- Christian Center
- Spokane
- Oldfield
- Chadwick
- Chestnutridge
- Selmore
- Walnut Shade