Ozarks see heavy rains and highwaters

OZARKS, Mo. — In Springfield, the roads are slick which could make morning travel difficult on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Low-water crossings closed east of Springfield due to flooding.

Here are some other places that are seeing some high-waters:

  • Wright County
    • Route Z North/Southbound
    • Route E North/Southbound
  • Ozark County
    • Route T East/Westbound

Check MoDot traveler’s map for the latest on road closures. If you see standing water, never drive through it!

Flooding is also a concern in Taney and Christian County as a flash flood warning is in effect until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

The National Weather Service In Springfield Has Issued a Flash Flood Warning for:

  • Southeastern Christian County In Southwestern Missouri
  • Northwestern Taney County In Southwestern Missouri

At 10 a.m. Doppler Radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain.

Here are some locations that will experience flooding:

  • Merriam Woods
  • Sparta
  • Highlandville
  • Rockaway Beach
  • Bull Creek
  • Christian Center
  • Spokane
  • Oldfield
  • Chadwick
  • Chestnutridge
  • Selmore
  • Walnut Shade

