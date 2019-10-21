Ozarks Public Broadcasting hosts annual wine, food celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Restaurants from around the Ozarks had the opportunity to show off their best wines, beers and cocktails – Along with some food samples – all for a good cause.

Ozarks Public Broadcasting held its annual wine and food celebration!

“So what this is doing is providing a lot of kids in the area with access to high-quality educational programming things like our favorites that we all grew up on,” Melissa Rey, volunteer and engagement coordinator of Ozarks Public Broadcasting, said.

All of the proceeds collected from ticket sales at the benefit were set aside to pay for educational kids programming on the Ozarks Public Television channel.